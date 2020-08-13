Even before Sebastian Stan entered our world as the ruthless turned good winter soldier, he was a prominent character in Blake Lively's Gossip Girl. A handsome chap who was even romanced Serena Van Der Woodsen for a brief time in the series was then that good-looking Manhattan boy we all hated but also adored. This Romania born actor is known for his credible performances and yes, those amazing features. The man certainly knows how to make a girl go weak in her knees and his Instagram account is a testament of it. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision's Premiere on Disney+ Gets Delayed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

While Sebastian's Instagram feed is more about his filming experiences, sharing pictures from his movie sets than anything personal, it's still a delight for your eyes. His dapper looks and goofy antics make for a lethal combination and you should need no more reasons to go ahead and follow him on this photo-sharing site. Sebastian Stan's a household name now, thanks to his Marvel outings and he definitely has more in store for us. But until then, let's keep admiring his Instagram uploads, one photo at a time. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Actor Anthony Mackie Reveals Why His Superhero Series Will Feel Like a Six-Hour Long Marvel Movie.

Hey, Handsome

A Selfie King

View this post on Instagram @garrettleight and my bathrobe A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Sep 23, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

Dapper Always

'Abs'oultely Delight

La La Land with Sebastian Stan

With the Legend Stan Lee

And Of Course, as the Winter Soldier

Sebastian will be next seen in Disney+'s new web series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series will follow his adventures with his fellow Avenger, Falcon, now Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie. The series' shooting had earlier halted amid the coronavirus pandemic but we are glad for it has resumed recently. The new release date for the same is however awaited.

