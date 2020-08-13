Even before Sebastian Stan entered our world as the ruthless turned good winter soldier, he was a prominent character in Blake Lively's Gossip Girl. A handsome chap who was even romanced Serena Van Der Woodsen for a brief time in the series was then that good-looking Manhattan boy we all hated but also adored. This Romania born actor is known for his credible performances and yes, those amazing features. The man certainly knows how to make a girl go weak in her knees and his Instagram account is a testament of it. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision's Premiere on Disney+ Gets Delayed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.
While Sebastian's Instagram feed is more about his filming experiences, sharing pictures from his movie sets than anything personal, it's still a delight for your eyes. His dapper looks and goofy antics make for a lethal combination and you should need no more reasons to go ahead and follow him on this photo-sharing site. Sebastian Stan's a household name now, thanks to his Marvel outings and he definitely has more in store for us. But until then, let's keep admiring his Instagram uploads, one photo at a time. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Actor Anthony Mackie Reveals Why His Superhero Series Will Feel Like a Six-Hour Long Marvel Movie.
Hey, Handsome
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @menshealthmag for featuring me on your Jan/Feb 2020 cover. Guess I’ll have to try and keep this up in the new year!? 😳 This was one of my all time favorite shoots...Huge thanks to @richdorment @tedstaffordstyle for the collaboration and of course @carterbedloesmith who I got the chance to work with over 10 years ago on the paul newman GQ shoot. That’s two for two my friend. Let’s try to not wait another 10 years for the next one. Author: @lonlozzin ☕️☕️☕️ Grooming: @kumicraig and last but not least @donsaladino 9393910284 push-ups. We just keep goin pal...
A Selfie King
View this post on Instagram
Dapper Always
View this post on Instagram
@boss thank you for having me and making me look like I can handle a damn🍸#hugoboss #milan
'Abs'oultely Delight
View this post on Instagram
After 7 years with @donsaladino I caught a good day, sucked it up and finally posted this... Been working with this guy through years of self judgement and mental wars when it comes to fitness and LIFE, and TODAY I’m giving myself a break and acknowledging the hard work we’ve done for @355movie (and this other small thing we got comin’ 😉) ! Proud of what we’ve accomplished pal! Love you. And thank you. 👊🏻❤️ #donsaladino #drive495 #355movie #marvel #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier
La La Land with Sebastian Stan
View this post on Instagram
Hey @jimmooregq thank you for including me in your #hunksandheroes book! You are a legend beyond words with a beautiful heart and the keenest of eyes. Your work over the years has been beyond inspiring and nothing short of magic. I’ll never forget the moment when this 📸 was taken and how we got there...😎 🙏🏻❤️ #HunksAndHeros is out in stores and online now! Go. Get. It. #jimmoore #hunksandheroes #GQ
With the Legend Stan Lee
View this post on Instagram
Thank you great legend. You will be missed. I wouldn’t be here without you. ❤️🙏🏻❤️
And Of Course, as the Winter Soldier
Sebastian will be next seen in Disney+'s new web series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series will follow his adventures with his fellow Avenger, Falcon, now Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie. The series' shooting had earlier halted amid the coronavirus pandemic but we are glad for it has resumed recently. The new release date for the same is however awaited.
