Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out on Disney+ and fans are enjoying revisiting this amazing story once more. With a digital release of course we are even treated with deleted and alternate scenes from the Simu Liu starrer. Just this week, we got one deleted scene that showed how Razorfist was supposed to die during the climactic battle of the film, but rather his fate was changed and he survived. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings End-Credit Scenes Explained: The Surprise Cameos and How Simu Liu's Film Plays Into the Future of MCU's Phase 4 (SPOILER ALERT).

Recently we got another deleted scene that shows an alternate take on the post-credit's scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Posted on Twitter, over here we get a conversation between Xialing and Shang-Chi showing that both, the brother and the sister, are on good terms with each other. It then flows into how the original scene ended with Xialing taking over the Ten Rings Organisation.

Check Out The Scene Below:

I’m upset now why didn’t we get this 😭 pic.twitter.com/QFIUu66pxk — joe (@mcumagik) November 14, 2021

In the original post-credits, we see Xialing look at photos of her mom and then she is called by Razorfist. Honestly would have loved to see the alternate scene being used here since it would show what terms Shang-Chi and Xialing are at. It would have built up their relationship a bit more. We don't exactly know if Shang-Chi has an idea of his sister running the Ten Rings Organisation yet, but if there ever is a sequel, then we would love to see this conflict explored. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Movie Review: Simu Liu's Marvel Superhero Film is A Grand Spectacle Bolstered by a Diverse Cast and Excellent Stunt-Work (LatestLY Exclusive).

This isn't exactly the first time that we have gotten an alternate take that is better than what was shown in the original product. Marvel is quite notorious for doing this with its releases.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming right now on Disney+ Hotstar.

