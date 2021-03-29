Burglary cases in Hollywood have risen to a new level now. We often hear the news of famous celebrities being robbed now and then and it only has raised a concern about their safety. Recently, Lady Gaga's dogs were kidnapped by a thief while their dog walker had taken them out for a walk. The thieves even injured the dog walker and stole two of Gaga's dog. Now, we hear that singer duo, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who live together, were also robbed while they were at home a few days back. Shawn Mendes Dodges a Question on Dating Camila Cabello at a Fan Event But His Smile Says It All.

It so happened that the burglars entered the house thinking that Mendes and Cabello are not at home. But once they made a move, they realised that the pair was in the house. Seeing the duo, the burglars started to run from the house. While they were not able to steal anything from inside the house, they did get their hand on Mandes' car keys. The singer's Mercedes G-Class SUV was stolen from them in this act. The duo has not spoken about the incident yet while the authorities are searching for the suspects.

Camila and Shawn met in 2014 and their love bloomed in 2019. Their song, Senorita, was a major hit and it was only after this song that they opened up about their relationship. The two are very comfortable with each other and they often break the internet with their online PDA. They got a lot of attention when they posted a video of ‘How to Kiss’ on Instagram. The video was a response to Twitter comments that criticized the way the couple kisses. Camila Cabello Finally Talks about Her Love Life with Shawn Mendes.

Back in November 2020, Camila opened up about being in love with Shawn and shared a post on Instagram saying, "There’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday." Mendes and Cabello's romantic relationship officially began on July 4, 2019.

