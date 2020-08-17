Shazam turned out to be a profitable project for DCEU. It was a tentpole and went on to earn over USD 364 million worldwide. The sequel for the Zachary Levy starrer superhero film might still be two years away from release (the studio set April 2022 release date that was pushed to November due to the pandemic) date but the reviews of the film are already out. What? Well, the confusion was the same at our end when director David F Sandberg started the marketing for the sequel with its reviews. No, don't worry. There has not been a test screening for the film already. According to the filmmaker, the movie is already listed by Letterboxd website.

David shared a joke trailer for Shazam 2, complete with these premature reviews. He wrote, "We haven't shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd. I'm pretty sure that means we're allowed to start using review quotes for marketing." Shadowed: Lights Out and Shazam Director Drops New Horror Short and We're Never Turning the Lights off Again (Watch Video).

Check Out Sandberg's Tweet Here:

We haven't shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd. I'm pretty sure that means we're allowed to start using review quotes for marketing. pic.twitter.com/q7rj528CDR — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 14, 2020

In May, Zachary gave an update on the film. "It’s still on track. Right now, they’re writing an amazing script. I don’t have any real details on that. I’ve got some generals and they all sound amazing," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The actor said film sets will be completely different when the entertainment industry reopens post the pandemic. "There’s definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place. What these protocols are, I’m not sure yet.I’m doing my own due diligence as an actor waiting to go back to work, but also a producer and someone who’s trying to create my own world out her in which to produce. I’ve been actively trying to figure out when the gears can start moving a bit again, but I don’t know for sure."

Shazam 2 has a panel in the upcoming DC Fandome event. Let us see what updates the makers have for us.

