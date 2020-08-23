Shazam! was a surprise hit when it came out in 2019. It was lighter in tone when compared to other films in DC Extended Universe, and like its super-powered protagonist, had a child's heart. Starring Zachary Levi in the lead, Shazam! was directed by David F Sandberg. The sequel to the film was already a given, and it was greenlit by the studios, after the success. Now during the online DC FanDome event, we got the new title of the film - Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Shazam 2 Reviews Out? Director David F Sandberg Shares a Joke Trailer With Premature Reviews.

Zachary Levi, along with other stars of the film - Asher Angel, Meagan Good, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman - and Sandberg, were part of the online session to talk about the upcoming sequel. While they didn't reveal much details, the cast revealed the title, which promises something huge and exciting. Fury of the Gods can't mean the film can go smaller, can it?

The team also revealed that they have a new addition in the cast - comedian Sinbad. Though it is not sure what role he would be playing in the event. Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Ezra Miller's The Flash and Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 Get New Release Dates, Courtesy Coronavirus Pandemic.

In the same event, Dwayne Johnson also revealed the logo and more details of Black Adam. In the comics, Black Adam was one of Shazam!'s biggest foes. But before we get to see that clash, Black Adam would be getting his solo outing, and he would be shown more as an anti-hero than a villain. But we are not counting out a Shazam! cameo in there or a Black Adam cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

