Dwayne Johnson was always going to be Black Adam, something that was announced much before we even had Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The question was, when. Now that we are done with Shazam!, Black Adam's number one nemesis, The Rock is all set to make his debut in the DC Extended Universe. He is going to make a solo outing without Shazam!, that would be his origin story. The only thing is, it won't be much of a solo outing. Dwayne Johnson Drops Black Adam Concept Art Right Before DC Fandome Panel (Watch Video).

Dwayne Johnson came on DC FanDome, the online DC fan event, to talk more about the film. Before that, the logo of Black Adam was revealed, as well as some glimpses of the anti-hero's origin get told through concept art. It looks like we will know how Black Adam came into being and how the ancient Shazam! put him in captivity.

Check Out the Logo Below:

Speaking to his fans, Dwayne Johnson assured them that his Black Adam would not be compromised and would stay to the spirit of the character. He would keep his brand of justice as ruthlessly as he is known to do in the comics. DC FanDome Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Teases With 'Black Adam' Look, Fans Are Beyond Thrilled! (Watch Video).

So if Black Adam is not really doing heroic things, then who is going to try to keep him in check? The Justice League? Shazam!? No, that duty falls on the Justice Society of America, making their debut on DCEU, along with Black Adam. The team will comprise of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. Noah Centineo has already been cast as Atom Smasher, and he also made a cameo during Johnson's fan-session.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the Black Adam film, and the film is scheduled to release December 22, 2021.

