Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Rumoured to be Expecting Their First Child

Looks like it's good news at the Jonas brothers household. If recent reports are to go by, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child. The duo got married twice, once in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding and later in a dreamy wedding in France which was also attended by their close family and friends. Their fancy wedding took place in South of France in July and ever since, it has been a treat to watch the couple the hanging out. Turner is often seen attending the Jonas Brothers concert It appears that in her recent outings, Sophie's dressing too seems to have suggested that she may be hiding a baby bump. SAG Awards 2020: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Looked Like They Were Straight Out of a Fairytale in their Adorable Red Carpet Appearance (See Pics).

According to Just Jared, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” Granted, “choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet." As for the timeline of this lovely couple, the rumoured parents-to-be have been together since November 2016. They were first spotted “getting cozy” at a concert in the Netherlands when they were captured by the paparazzi back then. Sophie and Joe went Instagram official in January 2017 and it was probably the biggest moment for the 'Jophie' fans. Sophie Turner Badly Wants to Play THIS Character in Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire Reboot!

While reps for both Joe and Sophie haven't yet confirmed or refuted the news, we are certainly hoping that the couple makes an official announcement soon so we can send them a big congratulations. We bet the J sisters, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas are going to be thrilled with Sophie' pregnancy news and we can only imagine how amazing the baby shower will be.