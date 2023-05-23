Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse director Kemp Powers has discussed as to what makes Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar different from other Spider-People. The film will introduce the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, and to add to it, the voice for him in Hindi and English is being given by Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill. The original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. Spider-Man-Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Faces Tough Choices, a New Villain and Is at Odds with the Spider-Force in Marvel’s Upcoming Animated Film!

Now, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will mark his first appearance on the big screen. Director Kemp Powers explains how Pavitr Prabhakar is different from other Spider-People in the multiverse: "Pavitr's powers came through magic, so he is quite different from a lot of other Spider People who were bitten by radioactive spiders. He actually gained his powers from a mystical shaman. "Like many other Spider People, he has had to suffer a loss, and in his case, it was his uncle." Shubman Gill Dubs for Spider-Man! Indian Cricketer Is the Voice for Hindi and Punjabi Versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

"Yet he's probably one of the most optimistic characters in the movie. He's definitely a glass half-full kind of guy. He's Miles' contemporary, and his happy, positive disposition can probably even rub Miles the wrong way." Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 1, only in cinemas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).