Indian cricketer, Shubman Gill, is the new voice for Spider-Man (will be called Pavitr Prabhakar) in India. Yes, that's right! With this news, he becomes the first sports personality to lend his voice for one of the most celebrated Hollywood franchises. The celebrity has reportedly dubbed for Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Shubhman Gill and Sara Tendulkar Engaged? Here’s The Truth Behind Rumoured Engagement News of Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter and Indian Cricketer.

Shubman Gill Dubs for SpiderMan:

CRICKETER SHUBHAM GILL IS VOICE OF ‘SPIDER-MAN’ IN INDIA… #Indian cricketer #ShubhamGill has lent his voice for #SpiderMan [will be called Pavitr Prabhakar in #India]… Yes, the young cricketer has dubbed for the #Hindi and #Punjabi versions of #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse.… pic.twitter.com/9Wp15jiWj3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)