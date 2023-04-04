The new trailer for Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now out! Miles Morales reunites with Gwen Stacy and runs into old friends, but when he's catapulted into the multiverse and meets its protectors, he has to make a tough choice. Miles struggles on how to handle the threat when he finds himself at odds with the Spider-Force and Gwen. Better looks at Spot, Spider-Punk, Miguel O'Hara and more can be seen in the trailer as well. If this isn't enough excitement for fans, it also shows the Spider-people recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme from the 1967 animated series. Spider Man-Across the Spider Verse Fan-Video Has Miles Morales Meet Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men and More – Watch!

Watch Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Here:

The all-new trailer for SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE is out now! The incredible crew is working hard finishing the film, and I can tell you: it’s a fun, gorgeous, emotional ride — like nothing you’ve never experienced before. pic.twitter.com/tyuOhwVSSr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)