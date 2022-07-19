After helming the critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated musical, West Side Story, the legendary Steven Spielberg has a new first in his 50-year-plus career -- he has just directed a music video, using his smartphone, for Marcus Mumford's first solo track, Cannibal, reports Variety. The Mumford and Sons frontman, whose other claim to fame is that he's Carey Mulligan's husband, caught everyone's attention as co-writer of the celebrated Apple TV+ comedy series, Ted Lasso. Steven Spielberg Has Directed the Video for Marcus Mumford’s “Cannibal,” the First … – Latest Tweet by Film Updates.

He now has not only Spielberg, but also his wife (and the actress who played the Shanghai nightclub crooner Wilhelmina 'Willie' Scott in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"), Kate Capshaw', working on the music video. Capshaw acted as dolly grip and art director as well as producer for the single-take clip. A photo included with the singer's Instagram post shows Capshaw pushing Spielberg in an office chair as he holds up his iPhone, shooting Mumford. They are not the only celebrity names in the credits: Carey Mulligan is listed as responsible for costuming and sound, according to Variety. Steven Spielberg Has Directed a Music Video for the First Time in His Career for Marcus … – Latest Tweet by DiscussingFilm.

In announcing the news on Instagram, Mumford wrote: "On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip." He added in the post: "I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven." Kristie refers to producer and BTS videographer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).