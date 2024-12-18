Steven Spielberg, born on December 18, 1946 in Ohio, USA, is nothing short of a legend! The man has enriched our childhoods with beloved classics like ET - the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones trilogy (let’s politely ignore Kingdom of the Crystal Skull for now), and Jurassic Park. Beyond blockbuster spectacles, Spielberg has also crafted thoughtful dramas that continue to resonate, including The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, and Schindler’s List. He’s one of the rare directors who can strike a perfect balance between meaningful storytelling and crowd-pleasing entertainment. This is a filmmaker who can deliver both the thrills of Jaws and Ready Player One and the gravitas of Saving Private Ryan, Bridge of Spies, Lincoln, and Amistad. Steven Spielberg Birthday Special: From Bridge of Spies to Lincoln, 5 Best Modern Films of the Legendary Filmmaker!

Although Spielberg never fancied himself as an actor, that hasn’t stopped him from occasionally appearing on screen - either in movies he directed or produced or just in random cameos. These appearances are often so subtle that you’d have to stare hard and avoid blinking to catch them. To celebrate the director’s 77th birthday, here’s a look at some of his sneaky (and a couple of not-so-sneaky) cameos (we will provide videos wherever we can).

1. The Blues Brothers

This classic comedy, starring the late John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, is packed with guest stars, including James Brown, Cab Calloway, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, John Candy, Carrie Fisher, Steve Lawrence, Twiggy, and Paul Reubens. Among this star-studded lineup is Steven Spielberg himself. In a rare speaking role, he plays a county tax clerk whose lunch break is interrupted by the protagonists demanding his help. It’s a challenge to recognise him without his trademark beard, but the cameo is memorable for those who spot it.

2. Gremlins

In Joe Dante’s horror-comedy, Gremlins, where Spielberg served as an executive producer, he makes a fleeting appearance as a man driving an electric cart.

3. Men in Black

In this sci-fi action-comedy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Spielberg appears as one of the aliens disguised as a famous celebrity on the TV monitor (see top left). And he’s not alone—keep an eye out for other familiar faces among the extraterrestrial cameos. Steven Spielberg Birthday Special: From Jaws to Jurassic Park, 10 Highest-Rated Movies of the Director As per IMDB and Fascinating Trivia About Them.

4. Vanilla Sky

In Cameron Crowe’s remake of the Spanish psychological thriller Open Your Eyes, Spielberg appears as himself during a party scene. He’s seen hugging Tom Cruise’s character in this very brief cameo.

5. Austin Powers in Goldmember

Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg reunite for cameos in this hilarious spoof. Spielberg plays himself directing an Austin Powers movie called errr... Austinpussy, while Cruise portrays Austin Powers in the film-within-a-film sequence. The scene also features cameos from Gwyneth Paltrow, Danny DeVito, and Kevin Spacey, making it a 'groovy' moment.

