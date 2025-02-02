It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has launched a website, fulfilling his promise to counter Blake Lively’s allegations against him. On February 1, thelawsuitinfo.com went live, showcasing key documents and providing transparency on the ongoing situation. Baldoni's legal team had previously announced the site, emphasising that it would feature "all correspondence and relevant videos" to challenge Lively’s claims. This move marks a public effort to present his side of the story, offering viewers access to crucial information aimed at disproving the accusations made against him. Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Controversy: Judge Sets March 2026 Trial Date for ‘It Ends With Us’ Case, First Hearing To Take Place Soon.

Justin Baldoni's Website Goes Live

Justin Baldoni's website exposing Blake Lively's allegations currently hosts two key documents: the "Amended Complaint" (224 pages), which outlines the grievances of Justin Baldoni and his production company against Blake Lively, and the "Timeline of Relevant Events" (168 pages), which tracks key moments starting from January 2019 when Baldoni first approached author Colleen Hoover about adapting It Ends With Us into a film. ‘I’m a Flawed Man’: Justin Baldoni Heard Apologising to Blake Lively in New 2 AM Voice Note Revealed Amid Legal Battle of ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Stars.

This Is How Justin Baldoni's New Website Looks Like

(Photo Credits: thelawsuitinfo.com)

The website also includes previously unseen texts, emails and other messages that Baldoni allegedly exchanged with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, along with communications between Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios and other cast members. Justin Baldoni To Sue Blake Lively in Response to Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit ‘Soon’; ‘It Ends With Us’ Director’s Attorney Shares Details About Their Legal Plans.

Details on Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively's Legal Battle

As per TMZ, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attempted to block the launch of Justin Baldoni’s website, arguing it was an act of harassment and retaliation. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

On January 16, Baldoni and his production company filed a lawsuit against Lively, her publicist Leslie Sloan, and Reynolds, demanding USD 400 million in damages. For context, this legal battle stems from Lively’s accusations against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, in which she alleges sexual harassment on set and claims a smear campaign was launched in retaliation.

