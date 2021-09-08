Animated movie The Croods: A New Age is all set to hit cinemas on September 10. In The Croods: A New Age, the main protagonists venture off into the unknown in search of 'tomorrow'. Alongside their friend Guy, the cave family settles on a piece of land and learns that it's owned by Phil and Hope Betterman. The Croods 2: A New Age Trailer - Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds Return to Voice the Cavemen (Watch Video).

The main cast returns for the film and includes several names such as Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener reprising their roles from the previous edition. Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Role in Sci-Fi Comedy Film, Calls His Character ‘Naive and Innocent’.

In supporting roles, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins the cast, along with Star Wars veteran Kelly Marie Tran, one of America's most endearing actresses. Directed by Joel Crawford, the movie releases in English and Hindi.

