Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Julia Garner has been roped in to join Marvel’s The Fantastic Four as Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the comics. Garner will star alongside Pedro Pascal, who features as Reed Richards or Mr Fantastic. The film also has Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm -- the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm -- the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm also known as the Thing. The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Where Have You Seen The Actors Before!

It is directed by Matt Shakman and the screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Eric Pearson. Production on the film is set to begin this summer, with a planned release on July 25, 2025, reports variety.com. The Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Julia Garner In The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has cast Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer, in #TheFantasticFour. She'll join Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing. pic.twitter.com/QA5RGa53Xs — IMDb (@IMDb) April 4, 2024

Garner took home the Emmy and the Golden Globe for her performance in the series 'Ozark'. She has also worked in shows such as 'The Americans', 'Dirty John' and 'Inventing Anna', for which she was nominated at the Emmy and Golden Globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).