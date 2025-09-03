The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has been all anyone can talk about. The show has truly grown a strong and loyal following, and the latest The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 final trailer only had fans more excited for the story of Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), as she discovers herself in Paris, away from the boys who were integral to her life and love, growing up. However, the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 left fans in a bout of anger and disappointment, as the show offered nothing that it promised. Titled Last Call, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 followed the aftermath of the cancelled wedding, with a key focus on Jeremiah (Gavin Caselengo) and his heartbreak, and with more people going off at Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) for being responsible for Belly cancelling the wedding. But the turn of events and the focus of the episodes left an aftermath on social media that is worth talking about. 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Belly Begins Her Journey of Self-Discovery, Cousins Beach Tries To Manage the Aftermath of the Cancelled Wedding!

Everyone Everywhere Was Left Disappointed (Much Like Jeremiah Fisher, Who Did Not Marry Belly)

whole house mad… pic.twitter.com/YH5LAnzegl — ruby ✭ TSITP SPOILERS 💌 (@lolatunglovebot) September 3, 2025

Team Conrad Did Not Shy Away From Reminding People Who Is the Better Brother

The Lack of Belly in Paris, in an Episode About Belly in Paris, Was Not Appreciated

how did jeny manage to make the ep where belly goes to paris the worst ep of the show … FUCK JEREMIAH BRO NOBODY CARES THE WEDDING IS DONE WE DONT NEED TO SEE HIM pic.twitter.com/5SGnquCoKW — ruby ✭ TSITP SPOILERS 💌 (@lolatunglovebot) September 3, 2025

Fans Did Celebrate That Jeremiah’s Mask Finally Came Off

“she didn’t chose me,but she didn’t pick you either” the way he so satisfied to says those words to hurt him,proves that he has always seen nothing but competition with his brother. #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/gOWnH0oazM — giulia;✮bellyconrad era (@luvmadcline) September 3, 2025

The Message Was Loud and Clear, but Was It Really Necessary

a whole episode telling me jeremiah is evil. like i didn’t already know that 😭😭😭 — conrad fisher pr (@darlingods) September 3, 2025

Fans Were Mainly Shocked at This Crucial Point, Giving Them a Filler Episode

ep9 being a filler episode............ jenny... — cam (@annahniram) September 3, 2025

People Were Particularly Mad at Jeremiah for the Way He Treated Laurel in This Episode

why would belly ever want to marry a guy who’s so disrespectful to her mom??? this attitude is CRAZY #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/Z4qYwdT1kq — ♥️ (@harsii_) September 3, 2025

Some Jeremiah Fans Did Enjoy Him Trolling Conrad While Being Heartbroken About Belly Leaving Him

Overall, the episode left fans with more questions about how the show will set up an actual endgame that works and give fans the story of self-discovery, love and growth that the last trailer promised. While Jenny has been left with more criticism than ever, fans hope that the next two episodes return to the love story instead of the tale of pain and suffering that it has turned into. The Summer I Turned Pretty streams on Prime Video, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday at 12.30 pm IST.

