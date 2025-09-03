The latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty was much-awaited by everyone for various reasons. Fans were left on a cliffhanger about whether Belly (Lola Tung) would approach Conrad (Christopher Briney) at the airport. Furthermore, the fact that the last three episodes cover a mere 10-page epilogue of Jenny Han’s trilogy, on which it was based, left a lot to the showrunner’s imagination and had all fans super excited. And all we can say is that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 delivered in a way nobody quite expected. While Prime Video dropped a stunning trailer for the last three episodes that showed Belly’s rediscovery arc and ended with Conrad’s letters from the book, Episode 9 - Last Call - merely showed the aftermath of the called-off wedding. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Final Trailer: Fans Cheer for Belly Conklin’s New Adventures in Paris (Watch Video).

The episode begins with Belly almost going towards Conrad, before being called back towards the line by two people and choosing herself and Paris. Just as she disappears, Conrad looks towards her direction but is distracted by a call, which confirms to him that the wedding has been called off. At Cousins, we see Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) getting drunk with his friends, making fun of his time in Cabo and considering calling Belly and getting back together with her. Steven, Taylor and everyone else try to console Jere and be there for him.

Conrad, who is also looking out for Jere, also tries to be there but is told off by Steven and Taylor. He ends up giving Taylor and Steven the advice they need to take better care of Jere and stays in the summer house, just in case Jere needs him. On the other hand, Belly reaches Paris but gets devastating news that her spot at the study abroad program has been filled. But as she decides to leave Paris, her bag is stolen, and she stumbles into some really good people who become her friends, in her journey to find her bag. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: The Best Belly and Conrad Fisher Moments To Understand the Couple’s Journey in TSITP (Watch Videos).

After bidding them goodbye, when Belly calls Jere to check on him, on her way to the airport, she quickly realises that she needs to distance herself from Finch and tells Jere that she is staying. Jere, who has been trying to win her over again by love bombing her, hears this and immediately asks her to never call him again. He then goes to Conrad and shouts at him about how Belly is in Paris and boasts about her choosing to tell him and not Conrad.

Conrad finally understands that he cannot get through to Jere or help him, and talks about this with Adam. He comes clean to him that he is also a reason the wedding was called off, and decides to leave for California. The episode ends with Conrad leaving Jeremiah, Adam and the Cousins Beach House behind, just as Belly once again looks at Paris with the hope of finding exactly what she needs.

While the episode had a lot of highs and lows, fans are overall disappointed at the characters not having any significant growth in this episode. With merely two episodes remaining, fans are concerned whether the wedding will be rushed or if Conrad and Belly will finally get some significant moments of happiness. The Summer I Turned Pretty airs on Prime Video on Wednesdays at 12.30 pm IST.

