Spider-Man: No Way Home on Sunday became the first pandemic-era movie to leap past $1 billion at the global box office after 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The third film in the Tom Holland-led trilogy achieved this feat despite the lengthening shadow of Omicron and the Covid-19 spike across North America and Europe, and still not having been released in the world's largest cinema-going market, China, according to Variety. Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Review: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Is a Multiversal Celebration of the Iconic Avenger! (LatestLY Exclusive).

It is also this year's top-grossing film, streaking past China's The Battle at Lake Changjin ($902 million) and the 25th James Bond film (and Daniel Craig's last outing as 007), No Time to Die, which has grossed $774 million globally. Spider-Man No Way Home Review: Tom Holland, Zendaya’s Superhero Film Is ‘Epic’ and ‘Emotional’, Feel Netizens.

Sony's comic-book epic, according to Variety, has reached a milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively.

Reporting these figures, Variety commented: "Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as The Matrix Resurrections, Sing 2 and The King's Man) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales."

