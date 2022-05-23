More than thirty years in the making and with a bunch of delays, Top Gun: Maverick is all set to release in theatres this Friday. Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly return for the sequel, and fans are extremely excited for what entails in the upcoming chapter. This has been a long-time coming, and with COVID causing delays, fans are just ready for this movie. Top Gun: Maverick Review – Tom Cruise’s Film Declared the ‘Most Satisfying Summer Action Movie’ by Critics.

Top Gun has always been one of Tom Cruise's most iconic films. With him returning here, and the reviews calling Top Gun: Maverick one of the best sequels ever, things are certainly about to get crazy. So before Top Gun: Maverick releases in theatres on May 27, 2022, here's all you need to know about the upcoming sequel. Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise’s Film Gets an Inital 96% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Top Gun: Maverick Cast

Tom Cruise (Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell) and Jennifer Connelly (Penelope "Penny" Benjamin) are returning. They will be joined by Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris. Val Kilmer will also reprise his role as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick Plot

Taking place more than 30 years after the original, Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is a test pilot and dodging advancement in rank, which would result in him being grounded. After being assigned to train some pilots for a special assignment, Maverick must face the ghosts of his past and partake in a mission that demands a hefty sacrifice.

Watch the Trailer For Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Release Date

Top Gun: Maverick releases on May 27, 2022 in theatres.

Review for Top Gun: Maverick

Currently the review for the movie isn't out yet. When published, the article will be updated.

