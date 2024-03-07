Stills From Oppenheimer, Poor Things, 20 Days in Mariupol and The Zone of Interest (Photo Credits: IMDb)

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles' iconic Dolby Theatre of Hollywood. Honouring the best films of 2023, the event will be hosted by television personality Jimmy Kimmel for what is his fourth stint as an Oscar host and his second successive one. Regarding the nominees, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer garnered the most nominations with 13, followed by 11 for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Oscars 2024: Everything You Need To Know About the 96th Academy Awards – Date, Host, Presenters, Performances, and More!

With the award ceremony just around the corner, we take this opportunity to predict winners in all major categories and any surprise choice that could rattle the bets. We are making these predictions not only based on how impressed we were with the movie or the actors but also on how they performed during the previous award ceremonies and gut feeling (you can't deny that). So, without further ado, check out our predicted winners in all the major categories.

Best Picture

Nominees:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer

A Still From Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Director

Nominees:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Predicted Winner: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan directing Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: Martin Scorsese

Best Actor

Nominees:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Predicted Winner: Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: Paul Giamatti

Best Actress

Nominees:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Predicted Winner: Emma Stone

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Surprise Pick: Lily Gladstone

Best Supporting Actor

Nominees:

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Predicted Winner: Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: Robert De Niro

Best Supporting Actress

Nominees:

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Predicted Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Surprise Pick: Emily Blunt

Best Original Screenplay

Nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Predicted Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

A Still From Anatomy of a Fall

Surprise Pick: Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nominees:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer

A Still From Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

Nominees:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Predicted Winner: The Boy and the Heron

A Still From The Boy and the Heron

Surprise Pick: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature Film

Nominees:

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Predicted Winner: The Zone of Interest

A Still From The Zone of Interest

Surprise Pick: Perfect Days

Best Documentary Feature Film

Nominees:

20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Predicted Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

A Still From 20 Days in Mariupol

Surprise Pick: To Kill a Tiger

Best Original Score

Nominees:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer

A Still From Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

Nominees:

"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie

"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon

Predicted Winner: "What Was I Made For?" - Barbie

Surprise Pick: "I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

Best Sound

Nominees:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Predicted Winner: The Zone of Interest

A Still From The Zone of Interest

Surprise Pick: Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Predicted Winner: Poor Things

A Still From Poor Things

Surprise Pick: Barbie

Best Cinematography

Nominees:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer

A Still From Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominees:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Predicted Winner: Poor Things

A Still From Poor Things

Surprise Pick: Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Nominees:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Predicted Winner: Poor Things

A Still From Poor Things

Surprise Pick: Barbie

Best Film Editing

Nominees:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer

A Still From Oppenheimer

Surprise Pick: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Visual Effects

Nominees:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Predicted Winner: Godzilla Minus One

A Still From Godzilla Minus One

Surprise Pick: The Creator

Agree with our choice of winners here? Share your insights and thoughts on who would be the favourite to win in the comments section below.

