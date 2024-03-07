The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles' iconic Dolby Theatre of Hollywood. Honouring the best films of 2023, the event will be hosted by television personality Jimmy Kimmel for what is his fourth stint as an Oscar host and his second successive one. Regarding the nominees, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer garnered the most nominations with 13, followed by 11 for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Oscars 2024: Everything You Need To Know About the 96th Academy Awards – Date, Host, Presenters, Performances, and More!
With the award ceremony just around the corner, we take this opportunity to predict winners in all major categories and any surprise choice that could rattle the bets. We are making these predictions not only based on how impressed we were with the movie or the actors but also on how they performed during the previous award ceremonies and gut feeling (you can't deny that). So, without further ado, check out our predicted winners in all the major categories.
Best Picture
Nominees:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer
Surprise Pick: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Director
Nominees:
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Predicted Winner: Christopher Nolan
Surprise Pick: Martin Scorsese
Best Actor
Nominees:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Predicted Winner: Cillian Murphy
Surprise Pick: Paul Giamatti
Best Actress
Nominees:
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Predicted Winner: Emma Stone
Surprise Pick: Lily Gladstone
Best Supporting Actor
Nominees:
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Predicted Winner: Robert Downey Jr
Surprise Pick: Robert De Niro
Best Supporting Actress
Nominees:
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Predicted Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Surprise Pick: Emily Blunt
Best Original Screenplay
Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Predicted Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
Surprise Pick: Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominees:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer
Surprise Pick: The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
Nominees:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Predicted Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Surprise Pick: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature Film
Nominees:
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Predicted Winner: The Zone of Interest
Surprise Pick: Perfect Days
Best Documentary Feature Film
Nominees:
20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Predicted Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
Surprise Pick: To Kill a Tiger
Best Original Score
Nominees:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer
Surprise Pick: Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
Nominees:
"It Never Went Away" - American Symphony
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie
"The Fire Inside" - Flamin' Hot
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Killers of the Flower Moon
Predicted Winner: "What Was I Made For?" - Barbie
Surprise Pick: "I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
Best Sound
Nominees:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Predicted Winner: The Zone of Interest
Surprise Pick: Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Predicted Winner: Poor Things
Surprise Pick: Barbie
Best Cinematography
Nominees:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer
Surprise Pick: Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominees:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Predicted Winner: Poor Things
Surprise Pick: Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Predicted Winner: Poor Things
Surprise Pick: Barbie
Best Film Editing
Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Predicted Winner: Oppenheimer
Surprise Pick: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Visual Effects
Nominees:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Predicted Winner: Godzilla Minus One
Surprise Pick: The Creator
Agree with our choice of winners here? Share your insights and thoughts on who would be the favourite to win in the comments section below.
