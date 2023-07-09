Excitement mounts for the upcoming film Oppenheimer as Robert Downey Jr. recently took to social media to share captivating pictures with his co-stars. The photos featured Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, posing alongside Downey Jr. himself. The images instantly sparked intrigue among fans, with many speculating about the movie's plot and the characters they will portray. Adding fuel to the speculation, John Krasinski made an appearance in one of the pictures, leading to rumors of a possible cameo. Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Confirms Movie Has Zero CGI, Opens Up On the Making of Film On First Atomic Bomb.