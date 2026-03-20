American rapper Afroman aka Joseph Foreman won a defamation lawsuit filed by seven Adams County, Ohio, sheriff's deputies over music videos that used his home security footage to mock the August 2022 police raid. The case resulted in no charges. The Ohio jury sided with the 51-year-old singer, affirming his freedom of speech rights after deputies alleged emotional distress and humiliation. Veteran deputy Lisa Phillips, one of the police officers who raided Afroman’s home, cried in the courtroom after the music video of the 13-minute diss track titled “Licc’em Low Lisa” – reportedly based on her – was played. Lisa alleged that the music video mocked her appearance, gender and sexuality, leading to public ridicule and threats. Lisa Phillips sought USD1.5 million in damages. But which were the Afroman viral music videos mocking the police? Afroman Viral Videos: Rapper Wins Lawsuit Against Police Over Mocking Their 2022 Raid of His Home in His Music Videos, Posts Victory Clip (Watch).

Why Did Afroman Make Song Music Videos Mocking Cops?

In response to the raid on his residence, Afroman made a series of diss tracks on the seven police officers viz. Lisa Phillips, Brian Newland, Randy Walters, Shawn Grooms, Shawn Cooley, Justin Cooley and Mike Estep. The music video of the song “Lemon Pound Cake,” uses security footage from the 2022 raid at his home. Here’s a list of the Afroman viral videos of his songs that mocked the police. Indian Rapper Badshah Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Afroman Viral Videos Mocking the Police: Here’s the List

Afroman released several viral music videos using his own home security footage to mock the Ohio deputies who raided his home in 2022. The songs, which portrayed officers as incompetent after they found no drugs or kidnapping victims in the rapper’s home, led to a failed defamation lawsuit against him.

Here are the key viral music videos and songs mocking the Ohio police raid on Afroman’s home:

"Lemon Pound Cake": The song focusses on a deputy police officer appearing to eye a lemon pound cake in Afroman’s kitchen during the raid.

"Will You Help Me Repair My Door": The song features footage of the officers breaking down Afroman’s door, with lyrics criticising the damage to his home.

"Why You Hiding?": Afroman made a music video using surveillance footage from the 2022 raid to ridicule the officers' actions.

"Batteram Hymn of the Police Whistle Blower": A song protesting the actions of the sheriff's office against Afroman.

Afroman Song 'Lemon Pound Cake' - Watch Official Music Video:

Afroman successfully defended his use of these videos in court in March 2026, arguing they were protected speech. The verdict went in the rapper’s favour.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).