Zack Snyder’s Justice League is dropping worldwide on March 18. Based on the characters published by DC comics the core team consists of iconic characters such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman. The official plot synopsis reads as “Following the death of Superman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Batman and Wonder Woman recruit the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg to form the Justice League and protect the world from Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who seek the three Mother Boxes.” Zack Snyder's Justice League: Director Confirms Streaming Date of 'Snyder Cut' on HBO Max Through Intriguing Posters!

Struck by a tragedy in his family, Zack Snyder had to step away from his directorial duties in 2017, which resulted in a mess for a movie that was released back in 2017. After a long internet campaign orchestrated by fans, Zack Snyder was finally given another chance on bringing back his vision to the screen. The movie has been wildly anticipated by DC fans all over the world and especially in India. Justice League: Zack Snyder Shares First Terrifying Look of Darkseid From Snyder Cut That Will Release On HBO Max (View Pic).

Check Out The Trailer:

While the primary streaming service for the movie HBO Max isn’t available outside of the USA, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to drop in India at 1:31 pm on BookMyShow Stream. It’ll even offer 4KHDR along with a 5.1 Dolby Digital audio. It’s currently priced at Rs.689 to buy and Rs.149 to rent. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Other DC Superheroes Team Up for Some Action, Joker Adds Hint of Evil (Watch Video).

It’ll also be available on Apple TV, Google Play, Hungama Play and Tata Sky. However, the prices of streaming the movie on these services are yet to be revealed but it should be somewhere in the same ballpark as the BookMyShow stream. This news sure will make fans very happy as a lot of them have campaigned very hard to get Snyder’s vision back to the screen.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ciaran Hinds, Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons and Jk Simmons. Stay tuned!

