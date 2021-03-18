The world has been waiting for this moment, and it has finally arrived. As Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now on HBO Max and theatres in the United States. For Indian fans, the movie is on rent as well as purchase on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play and Tata Sky. However, on Apple TV, it still mentions pre-order. Having said that, the ones who have watched the movie cannot contain the excitement and many critics have already penned reviews of Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites 24 Hours Before Streaming; Ben Affleck, Galdot Gadot-Starrer Falls Prey to Piracy?

In case, you are the one, who has yet not witnessed the superhero movie and are dicey about the same? Fret not, as we've compiled the top reviews for you to give an overview of how Zack Snyder’s Justice League is. And well, we must say, that the film will not disappoint, as almost all the critics have given it a green signal. Here, check out Justice League reviews below. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Other DC Superheroes Team Up for Some Action, Joker Adds Hint of Evil (Watch Video).

NDTV gives it 2.5 stars and says, "Zack Snyder's Justice League is a mixed bag: part pulsating, part plodding. Jared Leto pops up right at the end as The Joker as Batman ponders over the road ahead for him. Is that incentive enough for one to stay the course? For DC Universe enthusiasts, there is no question."

"The earnestness with which Snyder attempts to elevate material based on comic books to an art form makes his movies hard to dismiss but equally grim and ponderous. In Justice League, he has four hours at his disposal, but not a minute to spare for genuine warmth or a moment or two in which the superheroes might be regarded as more than overachieving automatons." Scroll writes.

Check Out The Trailer:

Calling it a knockout, Variety mentions, "The new Justice League exudes a majestic sense of cosmic historical evil. Its tone is less reminiscent of other DC or Marvel movies than of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. The camaraderie among the superheroes is vastly deepened — with the cheeseball wisecracks excised, they develop a moving affinity for each other."

"Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a comicbook fan’s dream come true. Despite Snyder’s indulgences, its visuals, splendour, scale make it a worthwhile Justice League story. As a 300 million dollar dramatisation of the Super Friends cartoon? There are worse ways to spend time," pens Indian Express.

"I may sound like the biggest of comic book/superhero story geeks, but it must be said: Zack Snyder's Justice League is a much better movie. Especially since there are some critics — and film fans — who would likely prefer a bullet in the head than to sit through four hours of CGI-augmented fist fights and flying sequences," reads a part of review on NPR.

So, after reading the above reviews, are you watching the film or not? Meanwhile, Justice League Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash and more. Stay tuned!

