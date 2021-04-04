Brooklyn-born Giovannie Pierre-Louis, known professionally as ItsGiovannie comes from a unique background having an Italian mother and Haitian father. As a youth, she overcame tumultuous situations, considering that her father was a drug kingpin and was exiled when she was 2 years old.

Follow that up with being kicked out of school for behavioral outbursts, she was eventually sent to Haiti to live with her father. This is where she discovered her love of music and the rest was history. ItsGiovannie’s musical talents eventually developed into a fusion of modern sounds mixed with trap and old school scat. Check her new single “Money Talk” on Spotify.