JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have announced a major partnership expansion that brings the HBO Max hub exclusively to India on the JioHotstar platform. Available immediately, this new destination offers a massive library of content spanning iconic brands such as HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios. Leaders from both companies have hailed the move as a defining moment for the Indian streaming market, aimed at creating a unified, high-quality destination for premium global content that combines massive scale with ease of access. ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’: Season 2 of George RR Martin’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Series Faces Major Setback.

JioHotstar x HBO Max: A Unified Destination for Premium Content

The content rollout includes immediate access to critically acclaimed hits like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession, Game of Thrones, and Dune: Prophecy, alongside the current third season of Euphoria. Looking ahead to 2026, subscribers can anticipate major upcoming releases, including the next instalment of House of the Dragon, the new DC Studios series Lanterns, and the highly anticipated first season of the Harry Potter original series. This lineup ensures a steady stream of high-profile international storytelling for the Indian audience.

JioHotstar Brings HBO Max to India

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In addition to modern hits, the partnership brings legendary television favourites to the platform for the first time. Subscribers can now stream every episode of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, alongside popular series such as The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, and The Flash. Film enthusiasts are also well-served with a comprehensive slate of blockbusters, featuring the complete Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings collections, as well as the extensive library of films from the DC Universe. ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Reboot: Release Date, Cast, Episodes and Everything We Know So Far.

The HBO Max hub is designed to complement JioHotstar’s existing local and international portfolio through an affordable subscription model. Starting at INR 49 per month, the new add-on pack grants users full access to the HBO Max hub and the broader JioHotstar international library. By integrating these premium global franchises into a single accessible platform, the collaboration seeks to build deeper connections with Indian fans and raise the standard for streaming quality nationwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).