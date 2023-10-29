Halloween is creeping up, and it's time to dive headfirst into the spookiness, costumes, and the eerie ambiance that comes with it. What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by enjoying some spine-chilling K-pop music videos? From haunted houses to vampires and witches, K-pop artists have embraced the Halloween theme in some of their most unforgettable MVs. So, gather your squad, turn off the lights, and prepare to be thrilled by this list of 10 K-pop music videos that are perfect for Halloween! Halloween 2023: From A Tale of Two Sisters to The Wailing, Check Out This Spine-Chilling Selection of 5 Must-Watch Korean Horror Movies.

1. xikers – "TRICKY HOUSE"

xikers' debut music video, "TRICKY HOUSE," plunges you into a world of haunted houses and eerie fairgrounds. With human-sized stuffed animals and a "Five Nights At Freddy's" vibe, it's the perfect choice to kick off this spooky list.

Watch TRICKY HOUSE MV By xikers

2. ATEEZ - "THE BLACK CAT NERO"

Featuring ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook, "THE BLACK CAT NERO" unveils the enigma of a black cat brimming with vampiric energy and spectacular dance routines. This seasonal delight is sure to get you into the Halloween groove.

Watch THE BLACK CAT NERO By ATEEZ

3. Red Velvet – "RBB (Really Bad Boy)"

Red Velvet takes us on a spooky journey in "RBB (Really Bad Boy)," set in a graveyard with a recurring werewolf theme. The video even sprinkles in references to iconic horror movies like "The Shining." It's a Halloween classic in the K-pop world.

Watch Really Bad Boy By Red Velvet

4. Stray Kids – "VENOM"

Stray Kids' "VENOM" song is packed with spooky scenes, including a mirror that distorts reality and a dinner party filled with secrets. But the real scare comes from a gigantic spider that will send shivers down your spine.

Watch VENOM By Stray Kids

5. Dreamcatcher – "BEcause"

Dreamcatcher's supernatural concept shines in "BEcause," taking you on a journey through a creepy dollhouse and an abandoned fairground. Halloween aesthetics abound, so take your time to soak in all the spooky details. Halloween 2023: The Exorcist, Night of the Living Dead, The Conjuring – 10 Must-Watch Horror Movies for a Spine-Chilling Night!

Watch BEcause By Dreamcatcher

6. ENHYPEN – "Bite Me"

If you're into vampires, "Bite Me" by ENHYPEN is a must-watch. This recent release made waves with its innovative choreography and unique melody lines. The teasers alone were like a mini horror movie, setting the perfect Halloween mood.

Watch Bite Me By ENHYPEN

7. TWICE – "Like OOH-AHH"

"Like OOH-AHH" might sound cheerful, but its music video is packed with zombies. Keep a keen eye out, and you might recognize some familiar faces among the undead. This one's a spooky twist on a K-pop bop.

Watch Like OOH-AHH By TWICE

8. NCT 127 – "Favorite (Vampire)"

NCT 127 presents "Favorite (Vampire)" with subtle, eerie elements that perfectly capture the essence of Halloween. The whistle motif adds a touch of spookiness, and the video's aesthetics offer a tasteful nod to vampire lore.

Watch Favorite (Vampire) By NCT 127

9. (G)I-DLE – "Oh My God"

(G)I-DLE's "Oh My God" may not be overtly scary, but it exudes an eerie aura. The music's haunting vibe and supernatural elements in the video give it a coven-of-witches feel that's simply irresistible. The visuals here are top-notch.

Watch Oh My God By (G)I-DLE

10. TXT – "Can't You See Me?"

TXT's "Can't You See Me?" is like a psychological horror movie condensed into a four-minute music video. It's a rollercoaster of friendships, betrayals, and drama, with subtle yet spooky scenes that will leave you intrigued and enthralled.

Watch Can't You See Me By TXT

This Halloween season, don't settle for the same old scares. Dive into the world of K-pop and experience a different kind of thrill with these hauntingly creative music videos. Gather your friends, hit play, and let the spooky vibes take over. Happy Halloween, and enjoy the hair-raising beats!

