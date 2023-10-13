The Exorcist, Night Of The Living Dead and The Conjuring Posters (Photo Credits: X)

When the Halloween season arrives, nothing beats a spine-chilling movie night to set the tone. We've compiled a list of some of the most terrifying Hollywood classics for those looking for ways to elevate their horror fest. These movies span decades, but they all have one thing in common: they will send chills down your spine. Halloween Costume Ideas 2023: From 'Weird Barbie' to Oppenheimer to Taylor Swift Looks From the Eras Tour, Top Inspirations To Take From This Fascinating Year.

So, dim the lights and brace yourself for a thrilling journey through the scariest Hollywood films of all time, sorted by year:

Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece is a psychological thriller that goes into madness. When a Phoenix secretary steals money and stays at a rural motel, she gets more than she bargained for. Psycho is a must-watch for horror fans, with famous scenes and a creepy atmosphere.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

This iconic horror film is directed by George A. Romero, the forefather of the zombie apocalypse sub-genre. It's a heart-pounding battle for survival against the living dead in a rural Pennsylvania farmhouse.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

This supernatural horror film by Roman Polanski introduces us to a young couple whose transfer to a new flat takes a nasty turn. The picture expertly blends psychological fear with a sense of impending doom as paranoia engulfs the expecting mother.

The Exorcist (1973)

A young girl is possessed by a mysterious creature in this William Friedkin classic. In a desperate bid to preserve her daughter's life, her mother seeks the assistance of two Catholic priests. It's a spine-chilling trip into the unknown and is regarded as one of the scariest films ever created.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Tobe Hooper's visceral masterpiece transports us to rural Texas, where a group of friends unintentionally stumbles upon a house filled with unimaginable atrocities. Their tormentor, armed with a chainsaw, becomes a symbol of horror. Uorfi Javed's Hot 'Demon' Look With Outlandish Makeup Can Be Your Halloween Inspiration (Watch Video).

High Tension (2003)

Directed by Alexandre Aja, this French horror-thriller depicts the perilous journey of two college friends, Marie and Alexia. What starts off as a weekend getaway to Alexia's family home becomes a persistent chase by a deranged assailant.

The Babadook (2014)

This Australian psychological horror film directed by Jennifer Kent introduces us to a single mother and her child. A mysterious spirit appears from the pages of a terrifying children's book, transporting them to a nightmare realm of paranoia and fear.

The Conjuring (2013)

Based on Ed and Lorraine Warren's real-life paranormal investigations, this film exposes their work as they try to help a terrified family battling an evil presence within their farmhouse.

Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele's revolutionary horror-thriller digs into societal tragedies. When a young African-American guy pays a visit to his white girlfriend's family, he discovers something shocking. "Get Out" is a genre-defying classic that expertly mixes horror and social satire.

Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary by Ari Aster is a modern classic about a mourning family's fall into madness. It paints a unique face on the terrors that lie in the shadows with strange happenings and hereditary trauma.

These films aren't just scary; they're the stuff of nightmares. As you gear up for Halloween, prepare to be captivated by these chilling tales that have stood the test of time, leaving an indelible mark on the world of horror cinema.

