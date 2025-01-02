BTS J-Hope has donated 100 million won to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to support the families affected by the tragic Jeju Air Flight 2216 crash. He shared, "After hearing the news of the accident, I decided to donate in the hopes of providing even a little help to the bereaved families," and expressed his deepest condolences to those grieving from the tragedy. J-Hope is also a member of the Hope Bridge Honors Club, which recognises major donors, and he has been involved in past relief efforts, including flood donations in 2023. The Secretary-General of Hope Bridge, Shin Hoon, thanked J-Hope for his generous contribution, saying, "We are grateful for J-Hope's support for the bereaved families. We will do everything we can to ensure his donation reaches them." BTS’ J-hope Changes Instagram Bio to 'WIP,' Sparks Speculation and Excitement of Major Comeback, K-Pop ARMY's Reactions Go Viral (View Posts).

J-Hope’s Generosity: Donates 100 Million Won to Jeju Air Flight 2216 Crash Victims

[NEWS] #JHOPE has donated 100 MILLION won to the ‘Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association’ in support to the bereaved families of the Jeju Air Flight 2216 plane crash. J-Hope said "After hearing the news of the accident, I decided to donate in the hopes of providing… pic.twitter.com/eOYe4vtyPU — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)