‘Sing Again 4’ Contestant Kim Yoon Seol Dies at 27

South Korea's entertainment industry is mourning the sudden loss of promising singer Kim Yoon Seol, who gained recognition as contestant No 6 on JTBC's popular music competition program Sing Again 4. The artist, just 27 years old, passed away on June 7, 2026, with her funeral procession held today, June 9, 2026. Pahlaj Nihalani Dies: Govinda, Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Others Attend Last Rites of Late Filmmaker.

The news of her untimely death was confirmed by close acquaintances and fellow musicians via social media, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Singer Kim Yoon Seol Passes Away

Kim Yoon Seol's passing was first shared by her acquaintances, who expressed sorrow over the sudden loss. Kim Jae-guk, vocalist of the band Takapi (also known as TA-Copy), who appeared alongside Kim Yoon Seol on Sing Again 4, shared his condolences on social media on June 8. "Kim Yoon Seol, who appeared together on Sing Again 4 as Singer No 6, has gone to heaven," he wrote. "She was such a kind person. May she rest in peace."

Acquaintances also indicated that they were unable to notify people sooner due to her phone and other contact accounts being locked. The funeral procession for Kim Yoon Seol was held this morning, June 9, 2026, and she will be laid to rest at Yeongsaengwon in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province (also known as Seongnam Memorial Park). Her wake was set up at a hospital funeral hall in Guri, Gyeonggi Province.

Born on August 13, 1998, Kim Yoon Seol was 27 at the time of her passing. Her final public message on social media, posted on May 23, 2026, resonated deeply with fans, where she expressed her renewed passion for music. "I am now singing again under my own name," she penned. "I hope that wherever my songs reach, even a small happiness will reach as well."

A Promising Career Cut Short

Kim Yoon Seol was a familiar face in the Korean music scene, having started her career at a young age. She first rose to prominence in 2013, winning Mnet's children's audition program Voice Kids. That same year, she made her official debut with the digital single "Man and Woman 2013." Throughout her career, she consistently engaged in musical activities, releasing songs including "Finally Good-Bye."

Her journey continued with appearances on several other audition programs, further showcasing her vocal talent. These included I Can See Your Voice 7 and The Voice Korea 2020, both in 2020. Most recently, she captivated audiences as contestant No 6 on Sing Again 4, which aired in October 2025, where she successfully advanced past the first round and garnered significant attention from the public. Salim Kumar Dies at 56: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Pens Emotional Tribute, Says 'Your Departure Has Become an Unending Sorrow'.

Her dedication to music was evident, and her passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who followed her promising career.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Allkpop), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).