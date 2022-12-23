2022 is finally about to come to an end and the year has been nothing short of bedlam. Though 2022 has been filled with bittersweet moments that had the world in chaos, it has also given us some appreciable music, especially in the world of k-pop. From BTS' hip hop song "Run BTS", (G)-IDLE's pop punk track "Tomboy" to "Shut Down" by BLACKPINK, and many more. Year Ender 2022 Recap: From Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin's Marriage to BTS' Military Enlistment and More – Here Are the Most Headline-Making News That Left Us With a Bittersweet Taste.

And even though this year did bring us a lot of dilemmas, we can all agree that music is one of the things that managed to salvage 2022. Fun fact! Listening to music reduces anxiety, improves sleep quality, memory and more. So let's take a look at the better part of this year and enjoy these 10 k-pop songs that ruled 2022. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Kim Go-eun, Park Eun-bin, Kim Hee-sun - 5 Kdrama Actresses Who Didn't Need A Man To Save The Day.

Love Dive by IVE

Good Boy Gone Bad by TXT

POP! by Nayeon

Run BTS by BTS

Tomboy by (G)-IDLE

HOT by Seventeen

That That by PSY feat BTS' Suga

Shut Down by BLACKPINK

Talk that Talk by TWICE

Still Life by BIGBANG

That concludes the list of k-pop songs that ruled 2022, many of which also took the internet by storm. Wishing you a very Happy New Year! Here's hoping that we continue to get more gems from k-pop artists in 2023.

