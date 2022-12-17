2022 has been a chaotic year in every aspect, and Korea was not immune to the disorderly times the world faced. It hasn't been a tumultuous year in terms of just Covid either, but also Korean pop culture and fans have been on a rollercoaster of a ride throughout. Although many announcements that came our way were not always pleasant, we celebrated some pretty good times too. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Kang Ki-young, Jinyoung, Bona - 5 Kdrama Supporting Actors Who Deserve A Huge Round Of Applause.

From BTS releasing new albums to an unforeseen tragedy that struck the entire nation of Korea with distress, this year has undeniably been full of muddled ups and downs. And since the chapter of 2022 is about to come to a bittersweet end, this is a good time as any to take a look back at news that made the most headlines. Wishing you a Happy New Year!

Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin's Marriage and Baby Boy

Our favourite Crash Landing on You couple got married AND gave birth to a baby boy! This news definitely was one of the great things about this year. Hyun Bin and Ye Jin are like the ultimate power couple that I'm sure many wish they could be adopted by. Congratulations once again to the happy couple!

BTS' Military Enlistment

ARMYs were of course dreading this news all along, and it cast a gloom over the fandom as soon as the news was confirmed. Jin already left to fulfil his duties on December 13 and Suga will be departing soon as well, being the second eldest. Although it is painful to see them go, fans will do their best to cheer for them and support them. Hwaiting!

BTS' Proof Album

BTS can always be counted on to save the year with their music, and Proof did exactly that. One of the most anticipated albums of this year, Proof gave us multiple of the band's singles from over the years, a fine selection of favourites chosen by the members themselves, and a number of demos and unreleased tracks. Not to mention, it includes four new songs too. Phew! Talk about a power comeback. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Juvenile Justice, Shooting Stars - 5 Korean Dramas Of The Year That Should Have Been Talked About More.

Lee Seung Gi and Kwon Jin Young

The whole debacle with Lee Seung Gi and Kwon Jin Young was astonishing to hear. After being lied to and told that he was not making profits from his music, Seung Gi was finally exposed to the truth and Hook Entertainment's CEO Kwon Jin Young apologised publicly. Thankfully, Seung Gi has now been fully reimbursed by Hook Entertainment. Besides that other rumours about Kwon Jin Young were flying around as well saying she would order employees to get her prescription drugs.

J-hope's Jack in the Box Album

This gem of an album was no doubt something we all need. Showcasing an entirely new and darker, rebellious side of J-hope, Jack in the Box was not just a refreshing change of pace in today's music scene, but also gave ARMYs a whole new perspective on BTS' very own sunshine.

South Korea's Halloween Stampede and Lee Jihan's Death

The Halloween stampede that took place on October 29 devastated Korea and the rest of the world as well. Halloween partygoers became trapped in the narrow and constrained streets of Itaewon resulting in over 150 deaths and leaving many people injured. This wasn't just one of the most appalling news of this year, but also a tragedy that took the life of beloved Korean singer and actor Lee Jihan. May all the victims rest in peace.

Chuu's Removal From Loona

The decision of Chuu being removed from Loona came as a shock to many. Loona's agency, BlockBerry Creative alleged that the reason for her removal was that she exhibited violent language and misuse of power toward the staff. Later nine other members of Loona took legal action to terminate their contracts with the agency. Chuu later addressed fans directly in a post, saying she did nothing shameful and thanked them for their love and trust.

