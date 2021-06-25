WitoElJefe is a Latin artist born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He has been in the music scene since 2001, opening up for major artists such as Plan B, Baby Rasta Y Gringo, Ivy Queen, Tony Dize, J-King Y Maximan and many more.

When Wito left Puerto Rico at the age of 12, he set his eyes on a worldwide audience ranging from Egypt, Germany, Bolivia, Mexico & most of the east coast of the United States. The music scene has been his whole life from recording, producing to writing for other artists.

With a new project in the works & plans on taking his talent to the next level, 2021 has been his strongest year yet. Gaining a strong following on social media and his consistency is proving WitoElJefe is here to make plenty of noise in the music industry.