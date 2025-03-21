March 22, 2025, Special Days: March 22, 2025, is marked by several important observances, blending cultural, environmental, and historical significance. World Water Day is the most prominent, raising awareness about the importance of freshwater conservation and sustainable water management. In India, Bihar Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the state of Bihar, highlighting its rich heritage and contributions. The day is also significant for Hindu devotees who observe Sheetala Ashtami and Basoda, dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, seeking protection from diseases and praying for good health. Additionally, Varshitapa Arambha, a significant Jain fasting ritual, begins on this day. Religious observances continue with Masik Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami, which hold spiritual importance for devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna, respectively.

International Day of the Seal and International Seal Day focus on marine conservation, spreading awareness about the protection of seals and their habitats. Meanwhile, Gryffindor Pride Day is celebrated by Harry Potter fans, honouring the bravery and courage associated with the Gryffindor house. Historically, the Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army is observed, recognising the nation's military history, while Emancipation Day in Puerto Rico marks the abolition of slavery in the region. In Australia, Daffodil Day raises funds for cancer research, symbolising hope and resilience.

Food lovers can also indulge in National Bavarian Crepes Day, celebrating the delicious European delicacy. With its mix of awareness campaigns, cultural traditions, and historical milestones, March 22 is a day of reflection, celebration, and appreciation. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 22, 2025 (Saturday)

World Water Day Bihar Diwas Sheetala Ashtami Basoda Earth Hour Day Varshitapa Arambha Masik Kalashtami of March 2025 Masik Krishna Janmashtami of March 2025 International Day of the Seal International Seal Day Gryffindor Pride Day Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army Emancipation Day in Puerto Rico Daffodil Day in Australia National Bavarian Crepes Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 22, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:41 am on Saturday, 22 March 2025 (IST)

6:41 am on Saturday, 22 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:50 pm on Saturday, 22 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Reese Witherspoon Aditya Seal Dhvani Bhanushali Constance Wu Gunupati Venkata Krishna Reddy William Shatner James Patterson Lena Olin Matthew Modine Keegan-Michael Key Allison Stokke Naina Jaiswal

Death Anniversaries on March 22

English TV personality Jade Goody died on 22 March 2009 (age 27 years)

