In their last outing, the Argentina national football team edged past the Venezuela national football team, with the final score being 1-0. Captain Lionel Messi did not play that international friendly, as he represented his club Inter Miami CF a day later. Now, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winners will play another friendly, this time against the Puerto Rico national football team. The Argentina vs Puerto Rico football match is scheduled to be hosted at the Chase Stadium in Florida, USA. Lionel Messi Speaks on Playing for Argentina Football Team in FIFA World Cup 2026, Says ‘Logical Thing Is I Won’t Make It’.

The Argentina vs Puerto Rico international friendly fixture is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, October 14. With the match being played in Inter Miami's home ground, the expectations to see Leo Messi represent his national side is definitely growing. Fans looking to know if the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will play in the Argentina vs Puerto Rico international friendly fixture will get their answers below.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Puerto Rico International Friendly Football Match?

Lionel Messi joined Argentina's training session ahead of this international friendly. He seems fully match-fit and is actively training with the rest of the squad. So, Lionel Messi is expected to feature in the Argentina vs Puerto Rico football match. Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report.

The Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni has, however, made it clear that he would like to try different names more, and rest some regular, important players, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 spot already confirmed, and this being just a friendly. So, Lionel Messi might not start in this fixture. However, we might witness the 38-year-old as a substitute.

