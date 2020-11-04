Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, took to Instagram on US Election Day to post a picture of herself wearing no clothes but only a strategically placed American flag. She accompanied the post with a long note on how she is hopeful for the future of America despite all the inequalities. "When I think of this country I don't think of its laws I think of its people. I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. US Election 2020: Kanye West VOTES for Himself As the Next President

I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism," Lizzo captioned her nude picture post. "But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoonfed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible...Because of you, I'm still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better," she added. US Presidential Elections 2020: Lady Gaga Sings ‘Shallow’ at the Final Joe Biden Campaign

The 'Cuz I Love You' singer went on to share her vision for the country that "listens to the cries of the protester." "I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn't politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong," the 32-year-old singer wrote.

"Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated," her caption further read.

She concluded the note by asking all Americans to stay in the line and stay determined to vote.

Check Out Lizzo's Instagram Post Below:

"We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today's the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting," Lizzo's caption read.The 'Good As Hell,' musician has been channelising her patriotism towards her country for the past few weeks.