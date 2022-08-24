The Star Studded Grand Finale of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2022 witnessed a big line-up of Bollywood celebrities and government dignitaries to judge the next winners of the Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2022 directed by Rampguru Sambita Bose.

Alee Club Teen India being the oldest running contest and the only Limca Book Record Holder contest for teens in India made another remarkable success of its 24th season of Teen India 2022 held on 21st August 2022 in Delhi at the most luxurious five star hotel the Seven Seas, Delhi.

Very big names from Bollywood like Cinestar Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahbaaz Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Ayub Khan, Tannaz Irani, Show Director Sambita Bose and Member of Parliament Sh. Manoj Tiwari Ji critically analysed and judged the young teenagers who were selected and were taking part from all over the country.

The Finalists had to undergo a training of 9 days under the foremost show director and trainer Rampguru Sambita Bose who transformed the young fresher boys and girls to walk the ramp flawlessly and show case their talent in front of such big star studded jury panel. Koffee With Karan 7 Episode With Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani to Be Out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25 at This Time!

Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2022 is an I.Q and Personality Contest in awareness of HIV/AIDS that focuses on the overall personality and intelligence of the candidates irrespective of his or her looks, height or beauty. The Show Director Sambita believes that every individual is important for the modelling and acting industry and have an equal opportunity to make their career in it. According to Cinestar Tusshar Kapoor Alee Club has organized such a classy and grand event which will definitely be a big platform for the finalists who were participating in the grand finale of Teen Iindia 2022. Member of Parliament Sh. Manoj Tiwari Ji graced the occasion with his charm and singing skills making the crowd go wooo on his small performance. According to him Alee Club has been giving a big platform to the young boys and girls from all over the country and is doing a great work from last 23 years. He also added that he would give work to 3 selected finalists of the Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2022 in his upcoming movies which encouraged the participants and boosted their confidence to another level.

The evening was lit up with many stars from Bollywood who came together to crown the next winners of Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India 2022. After several rounds of interaction and scrutinizing the finalists the Jury made their final decision for the winners which concluded with the names as follows:

Alee Club Miss Teen India 2022 – Rifkah Das Gupta from Mumbai

Alee Club Mr Teen India 2022 – Dheeren Pathania from Bengaluru

Alee Club Miss Teen India 1st Runner Up – Nilakshi from Machiwada, Punjab

Alee Club Mr Teen India 1st Runner Up – Abhay Kumar Rajak from

Alee Club Miss Teen India 2nd Runner Up – Aneesha Sen from Ranchi

Alee Club Mr Teen India 2nd Runner Up – Ishaan Rayou from Delhi

One of the most popular and oldest running contest for teens in India, which has also bestowed its name into the LIMCA BOOK OF NATIONAL RECORDS, has gained much fame and received enough love and appreciation from the contestants and their parents. The competition was appreciated and witnessed by many top celebrities and government diginitories who blessed and judged the 24 years old legacy of Alee Club 24thMiss &Mr. Teen India 2022.

Now the Alee Club has announced the Dawn of its Teen India Silver Jublee with Member of Parliament Sh Manoj TiwariJi, Cinestars Sanjay Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Shahbaaz Khan, Ayub Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Tanaaz Irani and Rampguru Sambita Bose and plans to make it big as ever.

The Reality of the Alee Club Teen India 2022 can be watched only on www.youtube.com/thesilverscreen and for day to day updates you can visit www.aleeclub.net