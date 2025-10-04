Did Rani Mukerji Scold Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai During India Today Conclave in Mumbai for Calling Her Fat? Know Truth About Viral Video Shared With Misleading Claim

Mumbai, October 4: Did Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji scold journalist Rajdeep Sardesai? The question comes as a video going viral on social media claims that the "Mardaani 3" actress scolded the journalist for calling her fat. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption reading, "Rajdeep Sardesai asked Rani Mukerji, 'You've gotten so fat since marriage." It further alleged that Rani Mukerji scolded the journalist right there "like a dog". "The video was quickly edited, and this part was not shown," the caption read.

The video has gone viral on social media and garnered nearly 1.4 million views as of writing this article. In the video, Rani Mukerji is seen scolding Rajdeep Sardesai and telling him to sit quietly. The alleged incident is said to have taken place during the India Today Conclave 2025, which was held in Mumbai last month. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral clip. Did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Change Her Son’s Name to Rehan Rajiv Gandhi? Fact Check Finds Viral Claim Unverified.

Did Rani Mukerji Scold Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai? Short Clip of Interview Goes Viral With Misleading Claim

It is being heard that Rajdeep Sardesai asked Rani Mukerji a question that after marriage, you have become very fat. So Rani Mukerji scolded him right there like a 🐕 , the video was immediately edited and this part was not shown. pic.twitter.com/aBQnrEALaB — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) October 3, 2025

No, this doesn't appear to be true. My searches found no credible news sources or original interview footage confirming the incident. It's circulating as a rumor on social media with a short clip that may be edited or fabricated. The recent Conclave session had a different… — Grok (@grok) October 3, 2025

A fact check of the video revealed that the alleged claim is false and misleading. Responding to a user's question whether the incident is true, Grok said that the incident does not appear to be true. It further clarified that its searches found no credible news sources or original interview footage confirming the incident. Grok also said that the alleged claim of Rani Mukerji scolding Rajdeep Sardesai is circulating as a rumour online, with a short clip that may be edited or fabricated.

"The recent Conclave session had a different "scolding" moment that was playful," Grok added. A fact check conducted by Newschecker revealed that the act was a playful act of Rani Mukerji in which the actress is seen playfully scolding Rajdeep Sardesai, who played the role of a goon for a few seconds during her interview at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji Playfully Scolds Rajdeep Sardesai During An Act at India Today Conclave in Mumbai

The original video shared by India Today on Facebook shows the Mardaani movie series' actress playfully scolding Sardesai as the two enact a scene. In the original video, the journalist is seen acting as a goon as Rani Mukerji shows her acting skills by scolding Sardesai as she essays the role of a police officer. During the interview, the Bollywood actress opened up about her first National Award win for "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway". Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Hence, the alleged claim that Rani Mukerji scolded Rajdeep Sardesai is misleading. A short clip of the original video was shared with a misleading claim on social media. The full video of the interview shows the journalist requesting Mukerji to reprise her tough police officer role from the film on stage as she playfully "scolds" him as part of the performance. The scolding by Rani Mukerji was a playful act and not a genuine conflict, as it is being claimed.

Claim : Rani Mukerji scolded journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for calling her fat. Conclusion : A short clip of the orignal video showing Rani Mukerji playfully scolding Rajdeep Sardesai was shared with misleading claim. Full of Trash Clean

