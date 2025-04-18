Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. After his dramatic exit from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in 2024, reports have emerged suggesting that Asim has now been kicked out of another reality show, Battleground. The incident follows a heated altercation between Asim and his co-mentors, Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. According to reports, things took an ugly turn during the latest episode's shoot after an argument broke out between Asim and Abhishek. Asim Riaz Back in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 After Verbal Spat With Rohit Shetty? Photo of Actor With Other Contestants Goes Viral.

Asim Riaz Kicked Out of ‘Battleground’

The latest update revealed that Asim Riaz has been thrown out of Amazon MX Player's reality show Battleground after a heated fight with co-judges Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan. Things got so intense that the team had to call off the shoot on Thursday, April 17. According to a report in India Today, the BB 13 runner-up was removed from the show due to his temper issues. A source told the portal, "What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out the differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity, calling off the shoot."

Asim Riaz in ‘Battleground’

After the incident, Asim was asked to leave the show. The source further shared that the makers are now trying to resolve the matter. Neither Asim nor the show's makers have made an official statement regarding the incident yet. A few days back, a video went viral on the internet showing a heated clash between Asim and Rubina. The argument started after the two were discussing the performance of a contestant during a task when Asim made a distasteful remark about the actress' profession. He could be heard telling her, "This is not a serial".

Asim Riaz and Rubina Dilaik’s Heated Clash on ‘Battleground’

Later, their overall mentor, Shikhar Dhawan, asked Asim to apologise to Rubina for his remark. Following this, he apologised, accepted his mistake, and said it just came out in the heat of the moment. Shikhar Dhawan Intervenes As Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal Get Into Physical Fight During Press Conference of A Reality Show, Video Goes Viral.

While fans are aware of Asim’s temper issues, he left everyone shocked last year after getting into a major confrontation with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host Rohit Shetty and other contestants. A viral video showed him disrespecting fellow participants and boasting about his wealth, which eventually led to his removal from the show.

