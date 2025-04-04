Mumbai, April 4: Manoj Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, has opened up about the emotional loss of his father, revealing that while there is a great deal of pain, the legendary actor passed away peacefully. He shared the final moments of the iconic star, offering a glimpse into the calm and dignified way in which Manoj Kumar left this world. Goswami recalled waking up early at 4:30 AM to find his father unwell, a condition he had been battling for some time. He told IANS, “I woke up at 4.30 in the morning. He was unwell. He had been unwell for a long time. We were praying that his pain would reduce and his pain would go away. Doctors were trying a lot. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital supported him a lot. His staff supported him a lot. They helped him a lot.”

Kunal Goswami added, “We thank them for that. They loved him a lot. There was a lot of pain. But he passed away peacefully. No, sir. When organs fail, there are a lot of pains. You can't keep your fingers on anything. But ultimately, I think it was more towards the heart. It went towards it. So, there is a way to go. Everyone has to go. So, there is pain. But he passed away peacefully. I am thankful to God for that. Yes. Sir, tomorrow we will leave the hospital at 9. We will come here at 10 at our house. And at 11, we will go to Pawan Hans for cremation. Yes, Sir, I remember his movies.” RIP Manoj Kumar: From ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ to ‘O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’ – 5 Iconic Patriotic Tracks of Bollywood’s ‘Bharat Kumar’!.

Speaking about the legendary actor’s body of work, his son mentioned, “You watch his movies. Today, the word Bharat has been used again. Whether in politics or parliament. Which is a good thing. I am thankful that Bharat is rising again. Yes. I thank him a lot. I thank him a lot. But in reality, he has created such karma and soul. Those who don't want it, they will show it. And I thank Modi ji a lot.” Manoj Kumar Dies: Vivek Agnihotri and Manoj Muntashir Pay Emotional Tributes to Padma Shri-Recipient ‘Bharat Kumar’.

Kunal Goswami on Manoj Kumar's Death

Manoj Kumar will be laid to rest tomorrow with his cremation set to take place at Pawan Hans. On Friday, Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on February 21 after his health significantly worsened. In a statement, Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said, “Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks.”

