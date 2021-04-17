A quick look around us will let us know how things have been changing across business industries and fields, and apart from thanking the massive developments and growth that have taken place, major thanks must also go to the many new and emerging young talents in the business world who have shown how success is to be achieved. These young talents prove that age has nothing to do with what an individual goes ahead in achieving in life, and people only need to have a determined mind and soul combined with consistent efforts to make it huge in their areas of interest. Ayushman Singh, a young Indian talent, did the same, and here he is today, making waves in the vast and competitive entrepreneurial world.

Since the beginning, Ayushman Singh felt a very close inclination towards the world of media and entertainment, and this affinity led him towards entering these fields at a very young age. Today, this talented being has become an influential personality in the industry with his firms, where he serves as the Founder and Director. He owns a PR and social and digital media agency called 'Alkeynes Global Solutions LLP', which has so far worked with several international as well as national prominent personalities, politicians and celebrities. Apart from that, he also owns 'The Bulletin Desk', which is riding high on success as an independent online media agency that takes pride in promoting open-world journalism and opinion blogs for freelancers.

To take a deeper dive into the world of entrepreneurship, Ayushman Singh decided to step foot into the entertainment space with the aim to provide exceptional opportunities to the many youngsters who seek the right platform to showcase their acting and singing talent. This encouraged him to soon launch his music and production house that would promote new and emerging talents. Speaking on the same, the young entrepreneur says, "My soon to be launched music and production house will emerge as a golden opportunity for young and promising talents, who wish to make it huge as models, actors, singers, musicians, composers, lyricists, etc."

Ayushman Singh is all excited and elated to launch his new business in the field and help young talents take multiple steps forward towards their definition of success in the entertainment world.