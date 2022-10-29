Our lives would have been completely different without music. Music is a melody appreciated by all and a treasure that comes with a great deal of power. The vibe of music and its symphony is in itself therapeutic, uplifting, and de-stressing. One such personality who believes music to be emblematic of our human existence and finds solace in writing some beautiful lyrics is Yana Mann.

Mann is a mezzo-soprano Russian classical singer who was introduced to the world of music quite early in life. Her curiosity propelled her to learn different genres of music and make a career in it. Yana’s life journey from being a teenager joining a metal band to making her debut at Carnegie Hall in New York has been phenomenal and breath-taking.

Yana always had the urge to express herself through writing, which eventually came out in words portraying real stories of people. “Meditation and writing were therapeutic during a covid-burdened year. I found inspiration through writing to fill my pages and fill those hours with my own personal experiences”, she quotes.

When the world was in a state of havoc and chaos during the pandemic, Yana made great use of the opportunity and her talent to create something of her own. She paired up with De La Chica, a Brooklyn-based composer and filmmaker, over Zoom and WhatsApp and successfully released her first studio album, Poemas de bar. Mann herself was amazed at her accomplishment and managed to release her second album as well by making the best use of technology.

Minimalism has been the central theme of Yann’s music. Her biggest achievement has been to perform alongside De La Chica on ‘Poemas de Bar’ and ‘Arias Florentinas’ at Carnegie Hall. In 2022, Yana released Mandala-VI Poems, as part of her album ‘Paisaje Nihilista’, which also features De La Chica.

Mann is a graduate in music and has also attended the Russian Academy of Theater Arts and the Academy of Young Singers at the Mariinsky Theater.