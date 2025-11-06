If there’s one man dominating headlines this week, it’s Zohran Mamdani - the newly elected mayor of New York City. The 34-year-old politician made history on November 4, 2025, by becoming the city’s youngest mayor since 1892, as well as its first Indian-American and Muslim to hold the post. Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Net Worth, Age, Family, Education and Key Details About the First Indian-Origin Muslim Mayor of New York City.

A representative of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s political rise hasn’t been without controversy. His progressive politics and Muslim identity have made him a target of racist and Islamophobic attacks - including from right-wing voices in India. But Mamdani, known for his calm resilience, continues to focus on issues like housing justice and workers’ rights, the cornerstones of his campaign.

A Creative Start Before Politics

Before politics took over, Mamdani had a surprisingly artistic beginning. Born in Kampala, Uganda, he grew up in a deeply creative and intellectual household - his father is the renowned academic Mahmood Mamdani, and his mother is none other than Mira Nair, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala, Monsoon Wedding, and The Namesake.

Given that lineage, it’s no surprise that Zohran briefly explored film and music. He worked as an assistant director and even appeared in a small role in one of his mother’s most celebrated films - Queen of Katwe (2016), produced by Disney and based on the real-life story of Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi.

Zohran Mamdani in 'Queen of Katwe'

In Queen of Katwe, Mamdani had a cameo role credited as “Bookie Student”, marking his brief but memorable on-screen appearance.

Zohran Mamdani had a brief cameo in the 2016 Disney movie "Queen of Katwe" directed by his mother, Mira Nair. pic.twitter.com/S4IKnRY5WI — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) August 27, 2025

But his contribution didn’t stop there. He also served as the music supervisor for the film and even created a rap track titled "#1 Spice", performing under his stage name Young Cardamom. ‘A Moment Comes Rarely in History’: Zohran Mamdani Quotes Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Tryst With Destiny’ in Victory Speech After Winning NYC Mayor Race (Watch Video).

The track was part of the film’s soundtrack and featured in its music video, which also starred Madina Nalwanga, Lupita Nyong’o, and HAB. The song, infused with local rhythm and youthful energy, reflected Mamdani’s Ugandan roots and his flair for blending global culture with authenticity.

From Young Cardamom to Political Powerhouse

As he steps into City Hall, Zohran Mamdani carries with him not just a progressive vision for New York, but a cinematic backstory that few politicians can match. From rapping on a Disney soundtrack to leading one of the world’s greatest cities - that’s quite the plot twist. Here’s wishing the new mayor all the best for his next act. As the song that played during his inaugural speech goes - "Dhoom Machale", Mr Mayor!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).