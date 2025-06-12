Friday the 13th make it more happening and thrilling. All you need to do is watch horror movies, which will add a bit of fun, thrill, and an immersive twist to your day. Friday the 13th is considered one of the most unlucky days as it is linked with fear and unexplained events, which makes it the perfect occasion to dive into spooky cinema that matches the atmosphere. Do you know that watching any horror movie on Friday the 13th is about filling your day with fun and fear? So here we have curated spine-chilling films you must watch with your friends, family, and close friends to embrace the thrill and fear of this superstitious day.

Moreover, Friday the 13th has become an exciting tradition where people come together to challenge their beliefs in superstition and celebrate the creativity of the horror genre.

1. Creep

Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice direct Creep. The movie is about a videographer who was hired to record a diary for a dying man's unborn child. The movie explores the man's eerie eccentricities, leading to a suspenseful battle of wills between two strangers in a dimly lit house.

Watch the Trailer of Creep:

2. We Have a Ghost

Christopher Landon is one of the most popular directors, primarily known for his horror movies. Christopher is popular among all other directors because of his blend of teen-friendly screams and meta-commentary. He adapted the film from a short story by Geoff Manaugh. We Have a Ghost is about a family who moves into a new home and is now dealing with a friendly poltergeist in their attic.

Watch the Trailer of We Have a Ghost:

3. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

Oz Perkins is a talented horror movie director. His second feature, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, is about a live-in nurse who is uncovering ghostly secrets for a novelist in a remote house.

Watch the Trailer of I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House:

4. Under the Shadow

Under the Shadow is a 2006 horror film that blends Islamic mythology and real-world terrors, delivering chilling depictions of oppression and political consciousness.

Watch the Trailer of Under the Shadow:

5. Don’t Move

Don't Move is a chilling horror thriller directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock. The film follows Iris, a grieving woman, as she faces a paralytic agent injection in an isolated forest, requiring her to fight for her life.

Watch the Trailer of Don’t Move

So this Friday, the 13th, you must watch some classic and real horror movies with your friends, family and close ones because all of these movies allow you to playfully engage with the horror to make your day more exciting and happening.

