Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day in Western culture. Do you want to know why it is so? There are various superstitions like walking under the ladder, crossing your path with a black cat or breaking a mirror. All of these and more bring bad luck to anyone's life. Yes, you just read that right. According to the Gregorian calendar, this Friday, the 13th happens when it's the 13th day of the month, and it's Friday. Every year, this will happen, and in many cases, it can happen three times in a year. In this article, we will tell you what Friday the 13th is and what superstitions people still believe.

Friday the 13th History

One of the incidents is the fear of the Last Supper, where Judas and all the 13 guests betrayed Jesus Christ, and he was later crucified on Friday. Another incident was when King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. It all leads to torture and executions. All of this is linked with the modern fear.

Why Is Friday the 13th an Unlucky Day?

The fear of Friday the 13th is believed to be the fusion of two superstitions. One is people's belief that 13 is an unlucky number, and the second is that Friday is linked with misfortune in many traditions.

Can Friday the 13th Bring You a Bad Omen?

It is entirely false that Friday the 13th brings you a bad omen. People only believe in this term, "Friday the 13th brings you a bad omen", because of all the historical events and origins. No evidence says that this Friday, the 13th, will bring a bad omen to you.

Myths About Friday the 13th

Breaking the mirror, walking under the ladder, spilling salt, stepping on cracks or crossing the path with any black cat. These things are considered to bring a heavy amount of bad luck into your life.

You can attract all the good energies on Friday the 13th by carrying a talisman or knocking on wood. So it is up to you whether you still believe in Friday the 13th because, for many people, it's just a superstition.

