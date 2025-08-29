Is Halloween 2025 Falling on Friday the 13th? Is This Happening for the First Time in 666 Years? Here’s a Fact Check of Old Joke Recycling on Social Media

Halloween 2025 is upon us. While the memes are already on the rise, an old joke has resurfaced online that has misled the festive enthusiasts. “Halloween 2025 Is Falling on Friday the 13th For the First Time in 666 Years,” has gone viral on social media with users cracking jokes and further creating myths around it. But how true it is? Those pondering whether it has been 666 years since Halloween last fell on a Friday the 13th must note that the mid-autumnal celebration does not date back nearly that far. The word ‘Halloween’ or ‘Hallowe’en’ originated in the mid-18th century and the first appearances of the term ‘All Hallows’ Eve,’ from which the word ‘Halloween’ was derived, date only to the mid-16th century. However, the question remains whether Halloween 2025 falls on Friday the 13th. Fact Check: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Are Married? Here’s the Truth As Pics With Misleading Claim Go Viral.

Is Halloween 2025 Falling on Friday the 13th?

No, Halloween 2025 does not fall on Friday the 13th. The festival has long been celebrated on October 31. Versions of the hoax have appeared on social media ahead of Halloween for years. It's an old joke that plays with the readers' failing to make the connection that a holiday observed on the fixed date of October 31 every year could not possibly have fallen on the 13th of the month, Friday or otherwise. In addition, the mention of '666 years' is reportedly a reference to the number famously cited as the 'Number of the beast' in the New Testament's Book of Revelation. Hence, the selection of Friday the 13th is a nod to a calendar date traditionally considered to be 'unlucky.'

Old Halloween Hoax Resurfaces

Halloween 2025 Viral Claim (Photo Credits: dasha.takisho/ Instagram)

It must be noted that the social media posts with the claim ‘Halloween 2025 Is Falling on Friday the 13th For the First Time in 666 Years’ is false. Halloween 2025 is on October 31 and it falls on a Friday this year.

