Total Lockdown in India For 21 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Rs 15,000 Crore Allotted For Healthcare Infra, Announces PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, March 24: In a bid to contain coronavirus spread in India, Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday announced that Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country. In his address, PM said that the fund will be used for increasing COVID-19 testing facilities, ICUs, Personal Protective Equipments, testing kits and even training professionals to combat the virus. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Announced by PM Narendra Modi to Fight Coronavirus, to Come Into Effect From Midnight.

"Today the Centre has decided to give Rs 15,000 crore for testing facilities, personal protection, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and training medical and paramedical staff. Healthcare should be the only priority of every state government," the Prime Minister said. 'Social Distancing is Only Option to Combat Coronavirus,' Says PM Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister also sought the support of private healthcare sectors. "Private labs and hospitals should come forth to extend their support to fight coronavirus," he added.

PM Modi has announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days from today midnight, adding that the curfew would be implemented with full compliance. He confirmed that the government is taking every necessary step to ensure the supply of essential commodities.