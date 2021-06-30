Great achievers have a sense of destiny, and a burning passion to leave a legacy. For artists, their music is their legacy. It's a piece of "immortality" that will stand forever. Buzzing Rap wizard Dre Carter is working hard to contribute to his legacy with the release of his new 13 track album titled "It Could’ve Been You." If you're a true Hip Hop enthusiast, then you will enjoy this high-quality project. There's not a track to be skipped on this album.

"It Could’ve Been You" is a captivating album that moves past generic trap tales and takes the listener on a deeper and more introspective level. it captures the true essence of Hip Hop. There are dope lyrics and plenty of food for thought on the project. Overall, it's just good heartfelt music. It's a solid effort and it fully exhibits Dre Carter's passion and dedication to his craft.

Dre Carter was born in South Jersey, but he is currently based in Philadelphia. He has music running through his veins. His dad was a music producer and record label CEO. Dre Carter's music is raw, intense and explosive. Part of what makes him so intriguing is his ability to connect with the listener. If you’re a fan of hard beats and heartfelt lyrics. then Dre Carter is the rapper for you. His skillful wordplay, witty metaphors and unpredictable flow put Dre Carter in a lane of his own. Some industry insiders are labeling him as an "East Coast Nipsey Hussle." His unique selling proposition is that he's not afraid to be himself and he incorporates many of his life's experiences into his music. His songs are like a musical diary.

The music on "It Could’ve Been You” is a refreshing departure from the cookie cutter playlist of songs currently in rotation on the commercial radio airwaves. Dre Carter offers something more authentic and real. The dynamic wordsmith creates compositions utilizing true craftsmanship, whereby careful thought is put into each line and melody.

His target market is comprised of Hip Hop music purists, who respect and appreciate authentic Hip Hop and lyricism. Special appearances on the project include Motown artist Matt Ox. Ranya, naiqwanwanya, Krewnami Khidd, Dougie4g2, Wiz Gamb, Sharod Starks, Amere May Jr., Zdigga, Juney Knotzz, Nuk Beatz, Dj No Phrillz, Dre Banks, Kyd Offixial, and Thousandaire C Quel.

Each song on the album stands out in its own right. Highlights on the release include the songs "Pain" featuring Amere May Jr. and Zdigga and "Out of Time" featuring Ranya. On "Out of Time" Dre Carter effortlessly shifts his voice and delivery into the beat so that it acts as an additional instrument within the track. It's a song that the listener will be able to relate to. "It Could’ve Been You” is the manifesto of a rapper who has a lot to give and even more to gain.

"The project is inspired by the everyday struggles of life and the choices we make. Every cause has an effect, every action has a reaction. Life’s about the options we’re given, the choices we make, and the outcome,” proclaims Dre Carter.

Dre Carter has put his stamp on the rap game with his laid-back confidence and boastful attitude. It's only a matter of time before his fearless authentic sound makes an impact internationally. He continues to push the envelope through authentic sounds, and he dares listeners to evolve with him. Dre Carter's "It Could’ve Been You" was released under Tough Struggle Entertainment.

The project was deftly produced by Manny Mozart, who produced 9 of the 13 tracks. Other talented music producers on the album include Swaggyono, Grammy nominated producer Baby Paul, Wiz Gamb, Young Digital, Black London and Jij beats. It will be heralded as one of the hottest independent albums to be released in 2021.