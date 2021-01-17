Mumbai, Jan 17: Actress Rasika Dugal turned a year older on Sunday, and she is happy to celebrate her birthday this year with family and close friends. “After a series of working birthdays, I am happy to celebrate this one with family and close friends,” she said. Rasika Dugal Birthday: From Hamid To Manto, Naming Some Of Her Best Performances.

“It has been a year in which I truly understood gratitude. For the variety of work that has come out and for the love it has received. I hope I can reciprocate that through doing better and better work and by being a part of important and entertaining stories,” she added. Rasika Dugal Birthday Special: Complimenting That Rich On-Screen Exuberance With a Perennially Sartorial State of Affairs!

In 2020, she impressed the audience with her performances in digital projects like Mirzapur Season 2 and A Suitable Boy. She has many projects lined up for 2021 such as Delhi Crime Season 2, Out Of Love Season 2 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).