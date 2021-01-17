Rasika Dugal! In a career spanning 11 years, Rasika's rich on-screen landscape includes films, theatre, short films, television and web series. She eventually has transitioned to clinching meatier roles in one-of-a-kind films. Her on-screen brilliance is complimented by an off-screen fashion exuberance. Having figured it all out, whether it's the unconventional roles that she essays with utmost passion or the sartorial bar that she unfailingly raises with every appearance, Rasika Dugal is a stylist's delight. Having worked out a versatile fashion arsenal with varied stylists, she goes on to seamlessly flit from one stunning vibe to another but what renders all of them eloquent and rare is her silent aplomb. A petite beauty, she has mastered an innate understanding of cuts, silhouettes and hues that flatter her to the T. She turns a year older. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments.

Rasika has been giving humble homegrown labels a worthy tap even before it became a trend. Bohemian, minimalism, easy, non fussy styles is how she rolls. Here's a closer look. Rasika Dugal on Delhi Crimes’ Emmy Nomination: Thrilled That It’s Getting the Recognition That It Deserves.

A white blazer jumpsuit with an overlapping panel from The Notebook was complimented with jewellery by The Slow Studio, nude glam and wavy hair.

Rasika wore a Label Ekadi ensemble - a layered a white tunic featuring a high neck with a blue bandhej printed shrug. Pulled back hair with a centre parting, silver oxidized earrings, a statement ring, subtle makeup featuring nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes completed her look.

Exuding Bandhej brilliance, an Aapro label ensemble featuring a block-printed loop top with draped pants was paired with oxidized jewellery, smokey eyes, nude lips and a slick bun.

A Payal Khandwala ensemble featuring a white shirt, short blue brocade silk dress with a brown silk overlay was finished out with vinyl strapped pumps, an updo and subtle makeup.

Rasika opted for a resplendent yellow-hued saree by Tiso Ghari, sprucing it up with statement earrings and a quirky hairdo. Rasika Dugal Etches the Journey of Passion With a Shot at Home Cover for Candy Magazine!

A mathematics graduate from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college, Rasika keeps fashion lovers and critics alike hooked.

